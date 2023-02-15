Ballarat is on the board in Melbourne Country Week provincial division.
The Ballarat Cricket Association bounced back from losses in the opening two rounds of the carnival to defeat Traralgon by six wickets with 19 overs to spare at Doncaster on Wednesday.
Sajith Dissanayaka led the way with the bat for the second day in a row.
Fresh from 96, the opener made 84 to put Ballarat well on the way to chasing down Traralgon's 9-205.
His half century came up off 26 balls in 23 minutes, with six fours and three sixes.
Dissanayaka combined with Zac Jenkins, 42 (6 fours), for an opening stand of 114 and then added another 61 with Harry Ganley, who hit an aggressive 60 (8 fours, 2 sixes).
Traralgon struggled with the bat to be 3-43 and then 8-143 before its tail wagged to set Ballarat a testing chase.
Ash McCafferty was the BCA's leading wicket-taker, with the speedster claiming 4-50 off his 10 overs.
Harry Killoran did plenty of damage at the top of the Traralgon order, taking 3-25.
Matt Aikman chimed in with 2-35.
Ballarat plays Ferntree Gully at Ringwood on Thursday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
