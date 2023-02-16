Simon Ward is overwhelmed by the community support towards his fundraiser ahead of the Ballarat Cycle Classic.
The 34-year-old father, who was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in November, has raised $11,300 for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, while his wife Sam has raised $1500.
His initial goal of $1000 was reached within days of launching his fundraiser via the Ballarat Cycle Classic website.
"It's a bit overwhelming. It's great people are getting behind Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, which is such a great institution. After having a tour, I can see the funds making a really big difference," Mr Ward said.
"The other part is personal. It's a real moral support and a boost for me. People give $50 and write a message and to me that means a lot, especially when you are having a crappy day. It's a good pick me up.
"The more we can raise the better."
People donating to Mr Ward's fundraiser are known to him but he says he doesn't often see them. He is thankful for their support.
"When something happens, they all get around you. It's nice to see people are generally good people. It's really nice," he said.
Larger businesses, including Integra, Nicholson Construction and Findex Community Fund, have matched people's donations to boost Mr Ward's funds raised.
His aim is to raise awareness of bowel cancer, especially among young and healthy people, and funds for cancer research.
Of the 15,610 Australians diagnosed with bowel cancer each year, 1680 - or about one in 10 - are under the age of 50, according to Bowel Cancer Australia.
The keen cyclist will ride in the Ballarat Cycle Classic this weekend surrounded by friends, which he is looking forward to.
I've just got to manage my fatigue. If I ride one kilometre or 100 kilometres, the purpose is still the same.- Simon Ward
He is 25 per cent through a six-month chemotherapy treatment. He is recording his journey on fitness tracker and social network app, Strava, to show the impact of the treatment on his body.
"It's harder than you think but you can't control these things and have to do it to get through it," Mr Ward said.
"A lot of the time you see people who are having chemo, you see them when they are well and you don't fully understand how much it hurts your body.
"I have always done a lot. Half-an-hour walk is as much as I am getting. It may make people get to the doctor if they don't feel 100 per cent. I am making it real and what it's actually like."
Registrations are already up on 2022's numbers and will remain open right up until the beginning of each event.
All money from Ballarat Cycle Classic registrations and donations directly supports the internationally recognised work of FECRI. Organisers are aiming to raise $240,000 in 2023.
For more details or to register, go to ballaratcycleclassic.com.au/. To donate to Mr Ward's fundraiser, go to ballaratcycleclassic.com.au/page/SimonWard-6544232.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.