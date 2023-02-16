The Courier

Ballarat Cycle Classic 2023: Simon Ward raises more than $11,000 for Ballarat institution

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Simon Ward is overwhelmed by the community support towards his fundraiser ahead of the Ballarat Cycle Classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.