It's one of the biggest events on the Ballarat school calendar, and the Ballarat Associated Schools Head of the Lake returns in 2023.
Thousands of rowers, supporters and officials will line Lake Wendouree on Sunday, February 26, for the annual event which features the best young rowers in the city.
Each day, in the lead-up to the event, The Courier will bring you previews of the leading crews and how they're preparing for the big day.
You can read the first preview, Ballarat Clarendon College, here.
On the day, The Courier will continue its leading Head of the Lake coverage, with live updates of each race as well as reports from the sidelines.
Who will win in 2023? Can Ballarat Grammar claim the Division 1 boys' race again or will it be won by one of the other schools?
Check out this video of the final moment's from last year's Division 1 boys' race below.
To get you hyped for this year's event, we've compiled a gallery of the fun from the sidelines in recent years. Who can you spot?
