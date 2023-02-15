The Courier

Ballarat property prices drop in the last 12 months

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's property prices are in decline according to the CoreLogic quarterly report. Picture by Adam Spencer

Property prices in Ballarat have dropped sharply as the regional housing market normalises after a significant boom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.