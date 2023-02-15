Property prices in Ballarat have dropped sharply as the regional housing market normalises after a significant boom.
According to property data firm CoreLogic, Ballarat property sales are 23.3 per cent lower than 12 months ago, and 9.6 per cent down on the five year average.
House prices have also reduced, dropping 7.9 per cent in the last year, to a median value of $606,645.
Ballarat Real Estate's Allister Morrison said the market was seeing a readjustment after prices in some areas increased by over 50 per cent in the last few years.
He said confidence from a buyer activity point of view was still strong, as the market was coming from such a high base.
"[There's been] a big movement of people towards [regional] areas, they're looking for a lifestyle change, the work from home phenomena obviously influenced that," he said.
"People have been moving to regional Victoria for more affordable prices, can work from home, get more space, less traffic, good lifestyle, that's driven the price growth in the area.
"We're finding Melbourne buyers in particular are still looking at regional Victoria as a destination, but the level of activity has moderated to what we refer to as a more normalised market situation."
If prices continue to drop, Mr Morrison said it could provide a good opportunity for people looking to enter the property market.
"[There's] Not that fear of missing out that buyers had at one point, where they just felt as though the market was tearing away from them at a rate that they couldn't catch," he said.
"Now buyers see there's potential there, they can get into the market, they're still transacting, it's important to remember that interest rates are still historically low, they're still very affordable for most people."
While house prices have dropped, Ballarat units have mostly maintained their value, reducing just 0.4 per cent over the last 12 months, to a median price of $385,201.
The average time on the market for units is second lowest in regional Australia at only 35 days.
Mr Morrison said this was due to healthy numbers of people looking to downsize, while availability of smaller properties is limited.
"There hasn't been as much supply coming on the market, but demand has been pretty consistent," he said.
"People are downsizing, people are more used to living in unit type accommodation compared to a big house, so the demand has been pretty consistent in that space."
CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said while Ballarat had experienced similar growth to most regional areas, prices were dropping more rapidly.
"Ballarat home values have fallen more sharply than the broader benchmark, down 9.0 per cent since peaking in April compared with a 6.6 per cent drop across regional Victoria more broadly," he said.
According to Mr Lawless there are a number of factors influencing the Ballarat market including rising interest rates, migration rates lowering post COVID-19 and a reduction in affordability advantage.
"Coming into COVID, Ballarat home values were 34 per cent lower relative to Melbourne, by the end of January 2023, this gap had reduced to 23 per cent," he said.
"It's likely housing values will continue to trend lower as long as interest rates continue to rise, although the speed of decline has lost some momentum over recent months."
