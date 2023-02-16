Ballarat Grammar School is the Head Ballarat primary schools boys' and girls' tennis champion.
Grammar completed the double in a field of 35 teams in the 31st edition of the annual event at Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre on Wednesday - having the better of Ballarat Clarendon College in each final.
Each of the championships was decided in the doubles after the singles were split by Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon College.
