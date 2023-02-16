The Courier

Ballarat Grammar School claims regional primary tennis titles

February 16 2023
Ballarat Grammar School's Olive Heagney, Ava Walkenhorst, Liam Tomaszewski and Max Ferguson with the championship trophies. Picture by Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre.

Ballarat Grammar School is the Head Ballarat primary schools boys' and girls' tennis champion.

