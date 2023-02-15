FOR some it is the sausage rolls. For one of the Stewart's young grandchildren, his first order will be a pie.
Signage is back up at the beloved Stewart's Bakery in Mount Clear and while Noel and Margaret Stewart say they are getting closer to a re-opening date, they cannot pin down a date for sure.
It has been more than one year after a suspicious fire in a neighbouring Midvale store destroyed their shop and wrecked their world in the process.
The Stewarts said they have been overwhelmed by the constant support from the community, a community they have been unable to serve for so long.
Customers constantly call past asking how much longer until the bakery is back in action, many telling Noel and Margaret what they cannot wait to purchase first.
The shop was still boarded up in September and, while the builder pushed to get as much done as possible by Christmas, the holiday season has slowed repair progress.
Stewart's Bakery had been gutted.
Margaret said insurers advised to purchase key machinery such as the oven, a prover, freezer and cooler as quick as they could so these could be ready to go.
Much of the work now remains in finer details from tradespeople.
Blinds are likely to be installed this week and, while the Stewart's have had plastic covering in place on the windows this has not been able to completely stop a few keen customers from peeking in.
They want the re-opening to be special and hope to keep a few secret touches up their sleeves for customers to enjoy.
"We want people to know that yes, we're coming back," Margaret said.
"...Part of my world's been missing. We're just getting there but we have so many people to rely on."
Noel said the fire was the "worst thing to happen at the worst time of year" for rebuilding.
The Stewarts have managed to keep most of their 14-strong workforce together. Thanks to interruption insurance, they have been able to pay full-time staff and they have chosen to pay casuals.
Margaret said her workers were too good to let slip. They were just as much a part of the shop as anything.
As "old fashioned" employers, the Stewarts still pay their workers by cheque and have continued to meet them once a week, every week in what Margaret said had also allowed a chance to check in on them all.
The Stewarts first opened the bakery almost 34 years ago. They said the fire in the complex has had a snowball-like effect on the wider community from football clubs they support, schools they supply and customers who have made picking up a coffee or loaf of bread as part of their daily routine.
"This has changed our life," Noel said. "It's terrible what happened and while the new look is nice, we want our old life back."
While it might feel a little different, they can hardly wait to start serving loyal customers once more.
