A man has told police he found a loaded gun and drugs located in his pocket "on the ground".
"That is highly unlikely," Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told accused Linton Weybury in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Weybury, who appeared via video link from prison, pleaded guilty to the charges relating to the evening of December 29 last year.
His defence counsel told the court his client's story about the gun had never changed and there was no suggestion it was used for any further offending.
"It's not the case Mr Weybury is waving the gun around in public," the lawyer said.
About 9.30pm, police attended a Sutton Street address in Sebastopol when Weybury opened the door and told authorities his name was 'Tom' before admitting his real name.
Police asked the accused if there was anything he wanted to tell them and he said he had a loaded gun.
The weapon, a pen gun containing a .22 bullet ready to be fired, was found in the accused's pocket.
Weybury told police he found the gun in the gutter at the address.
A zip lock bag containing pills was also found in the accused's jumper pocket.
IN THE NEWS
Police asked: "What are they?" He replied: "They look like white pills. I picked them up off the ground."
He was sentenced to four months' jail for the handgun and a 12-month community corrections order, with 150 community service hours, and a six month licence disqualification for unrelated driving offences in 2020.
"I don't accept you found [the gun] in the street," the magistrate said.
"I have to sentence you to deter other people from owning these weapons."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.