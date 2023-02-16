The Courier

Ballarat man 'found' loaded gun, drugs 'on the ground', court hears

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo

A man has told police he found a loaded gun and drugs located in his pocket "on the ground".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.