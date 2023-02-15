The Courier
News

CFA plans to build new Beaufort Fire Station

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
February 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A planning application is being advertised for a new fire station at Beaufort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.