A planning application is being advertised for a new fire station at Beaufort.
The proposal is to build the CFA fire station on the south east side of Racecourse Road and north east side of High Street (Western Highway) at a cost of $1.4 million.
A new fire station at the town would replace the existing station on Flynn Street and enhance CFA's services at Beaufort and surrounding areas.
"This weatherboard fire station dates from the 19th century. It is no longer fit for purpose, and the CFA has obtained state government funding to construct a new fire station to serve the area," the planning application says.
It states construction will include a new truck storage shed with three truck bays, store and turnout areas, concrete training yard to the rear of the building and a 19.5 metre hose drying tower.
It is proposed to construct 20 formalised car spaces, including one disabled space.
"The facility will be primarily used for the co-ordination and deployment of emergency service responses," the application says.
"The station will not be staffed, CFA volunteers will operate from the site only during callouts, training and meetings."
Beaufort Fire Brigade currently has 36 active volunteer members. It receives about 47 call outs per year as a primary responder, together with 33 other call ups to provide support.
The application states a siren will be located on the tower at the rear of the proposed new main building.
"The siren at the existing Beaufort Fire Station (currently located opposite the Beaufort Hospital), operates only during daylight hours (7am to 7pm) CFA do not intend to alter the hours of siren operation," it says.
The land, which was created through a subdivision completed in 1999, is zoned Industrial 1 and a Land Subject to Inundation Overlay applies to the northern and eastern corners of the site where there is a waterway.
"The purpose of this overlay is to identify flood prone land affected by the one in one year flood and minimise the potential flood risk to life, health and safety," the document says.
In its application, Centrum Town Planning have identified key constraints in building the fire station including, a lack of formal infrastructure in road reserve (drainage and crossovers); close proximity of dwellings and exit and entry points to the Western Highway will need to be carefully managed.
The land's opportunities include three road frontages, the site is undeveloped and does not contain any Indigenous native vegetation and the site is fully serviced with all reticulated urban services.
The CFA will sell the old fire station building after the new fire station is completed. In January 2019, the Pyrenees Shire Council expressed an interest in acquiring the land for a community purpose.
Submissions to the planning permit can be made via the Pyrenees Shire Council website by February 24.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.