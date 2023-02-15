V/Line trains will run to an extreme heat timetable on the Ballarat line on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures up to 35 degrees forecast for the city and even hotter elsewhere.
According to a media alert, the Maryborough and Ararat lines will run to a full extreme heat timetable for all of Thursday and Friday - this means trains will have speed restrictions all day to avoid any train or track faults.
IN THE NEWS
Several other lines across the state will also have speed restrictions in place over the next two days, as a heatwave passes over the state - the full timetable is available online.
