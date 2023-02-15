The Courier

Plan ahead for a hot weather train timetable on the Ballarat line

February 16 2023 - 10:30am
The sun hits the tracks at the Ballarat train station. Picture by Adam Trafford

V/Line trains will run to an extreme heat timetable on the Ballarat line on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures up to 35 degrees forecast for the city and even hotter elsewhere.

Local News

