Ballarat police are investigating the disappearance of a Melbourne Grammar marquee before the Rowing Victoria Head of the Schoolboys regatta on Lake Wendouree.
The $2800 tent, weights, table and Esky were taken from the Olympic Rings area near the finish line between 10pm last Friday and 6.30am Saturday.
First Constable Emma Williams said the school's name was printed on the blue-and-white marquee in bold letters.
"We believe the tent was by itself at the time - and not in a row of marquees," she said.
"It was set up so families could watch the students rowing.
"We're now checking out CCTV from the Wendouree Parade area."
Police said the theft did not occur during the regatta itself, but they have not ruled out a student prank.
About 20 schools from across the state took part in the event,
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact First Constable Williams at Ballarat Police.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
