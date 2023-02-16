A teenager was warned not to lose "the best years of (his) life" after being sentenced for robbing a younger boy of a Nike-branded cap at knifepoint.
Ballarat teenager Zaine Seiler, 19, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday to 10 months jail followed by a two year community corrections order after pleading guilty to the armed robbery on March 2 last year.
About 4.20pm, Seiler approached the 13-year-old victim at a Wendouree bus stop where the victim was sitting with four friends, aged 13 through 14.
"You asked, 'how much' he was selling a Nike cap [he was wearing] for," Judge Frank Gucciardo said.
"He replied, 'I'm not selling it'.
"You then produced a small hunting knife from your right sleeve ... [and said,] 'you have two seconds to hand it over'."
Seiler then snatched the cap from the boy and ran across a nearby car park and gave it to "a mate", who was captured with the cap on CCTV.
The cap was later found underneath the Seiler's friend's bed.
The court heard the accused teen later told a psychologist his friend had told him to steal the hat: "I was asked to and I do what I'm asked to do."
Judge Gucciardo told Seiler it was "cowardly, shameful behaviour"
"Your victim was a young person who was entitled to go about his day without fear," he said.
"When asked if you had any comment on the victim's age, you answered, 'nup'.
"You had nothing to say when ... asked about how he felt.
"Probably because you had no insight into how he felt."
Seiler's background read aloud to the court painted a picture of a "difficult childhood" marred by abuse and trauma, that laid the foundation for ongoing mental ill-health and drug problems beginning with "ice" use at age 11.
This burglary prompted Seiler's first experience in adult custody, although the court heard he had an extensive history in the children's court and felt "safe" youth jail.
Judge Guccidaro said Seiler's youth was "the most relevant and difficult factor" in sentencing, and while rehabilitation on "the road ahead ... may be fraught with uncertainty," his reform was a worthwhile endeavour for Seiler and society.
"The court should be slow to claim you are incorrigible and recidivism is inevitable," the judge said.
"It would be unjust to consider rehabilitation as unrealistic."
Armed robbery carries a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment.
Seiler will be required to complete 200 hours of community work under the corrections order that will follow his time in jail.
"Try and find some work [upon release]. Try and fix your life up as soon as you can because if you don't, you're going to lose the best years of your life in an institution," the Judge said.
"I know you're saying you're comfortable but have a look at what's happening outside."
