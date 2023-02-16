The Courier
Court

Ballarat teenager sentenced after knifepoint robbery in Wendouree

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:01am
Stock image

A teenager was warned not to lose "the best years of (his) life" after being sentenced for robbing a younger boy of a Nike-branded cap at knifepoint.

