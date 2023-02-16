The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have unveiled their under-18 girls squad ahead of an historic Talent League season commencing March 18.
The girls will be led by Sally Riley following the AFL's commitment to boosting the resources available to girls pathway programs in Victoria and Tasmania.
Riley said she had been "really impressed" with the girls over summer pre-season.
"They have put in the hard work and shown a real dedication to learning new skills and developing their football knowledge," Riley said.
"We are excited that our squad has finally come together, and we look forward to starting the 2023 Talent League in the coming months."
Brooke Brown, Talent Operations Lead for the GWV Rebels said it was an exciting time for girls football throughout Victoria and Tasmania.
"To have a full-time girls coach in Sally and a dedicated team of staff specifically for each program is wonderful for the players' development," Brown said.
The Rebels boasted two AFLW debutants in 2022, with Paige Scott drafted to Essendon with pick eight and Kalani Scoullar signing with Geelong.
The Talent League season begins March 18.
