As the trend for infill development continues to boom in the region, some residents fear it could bring more harm than good.
In a suite of proposals put forth to the City of Ballarat over the last year for a variety of housing options including most recently, for Black Hill near a former tip site, those in the heart of the region say it is an application for two eight storey high-rise buildings in Bakery Hill they found "deeply shocking".
John Simpson lives in the 1910 heritage listed property directly opposite the planned building on 102 Humffray Street South. It is set to contain 74 apartments.
While he understood the demand for housing diversity to meet critical shortages, he said the proposal by Hygge Property was imposing on the character and lifestyle of Bakery Hill residents.
He said his main concerns stemmed around the shadow the building would cast on his and others properties in the suburb.
"It's gonna block out the sky; it's gonna be a gigantic monolith right on our doorstep," Mr Simpson said.
He said he was also anxious his right to privacy would be eroded.
"People in the office block will be able to look down into our bedroom windows because we've got large windows; our future is more or less being whitewashed," Mr Simpson said.
Eastwood Street, which adjoins Humffray Street South, is also experiencing a surge in high-rise buildings.
Earlier this year, there was an application for a four storey office complex for 4-6 Eastwood Street.
Lucy, who wished for her last name not to be used, is a resident of Eastwood Street.
She said this proposal along with the plans for 102 Humffray Street South if given the tick of approval, would see the "idyllic" feel of Bakery Hill vanish.
"The blue sky is just going to go," Lucy said.
She said in addition to the buildings being an obstruction, they would also contribute to an increase in unwanted traffic.
"We're having trouble backing out of our driveways now and it's quite dangerous. This is just going to increase at no end," Lucy said.
She said an alternative to providing more housing could be a similar plan in Ballarat's outer suburbs.
"They could be built in Winter Valley where they're already doing developments and where the roads are good," Lucy said.
She said the proposal for 102 Humffray Street South specifically had pushed her to "breaking point".
"I'm actually thinking I might move," Lucy said.
Stuart Kelly is the president of Ballarat Heritage Watch, an online group which monitors planning proposals in the city.
He said the story this masthead published regarding the Humffray Street South plans, which could be one of the region's largest infill complexes, garnered more than four times their usual page views.
He said there were very few responses which agreed with the proposal with many concerned it did not align with the council's Making Ballarat Central strategy.
In the council strategy, it does state it would only permit buildings "up to six storeys" and specifically only "in the eastern end of the Mair Street area".
However, the strategy despite having been adopted by the council in 2010, only acts as a discretionary guideline, meaning it has not been adopted in the City of Ballarat's planning scheme.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
