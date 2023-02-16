Refined luxury offering an unsurpassed lifestyle | Feature property

This stylish home showcases a strong sense of refinement and quality rich finishes, with generously scaled formal and informal zones for living, dining and entertaining.
Designed for effortless meal preparation and family living, the gourmet kitchen is equipped with quality appliances, stone benchtops and a butler's pantry.
The relaxing family living and dining area opens out to the undercover entertaining area and fully landscaped private gardens.
On level one, the master bedroom is complemented by a walk-in-robe and a luxurious ensuite. The additional three bedrooms all have built-in robes.
With a neutral colour palette offset by lovely leafy garden views, this gorgeous home is further enhanced by quality window furnishings, woollen carpets, polished timber floors, louvre shutters, central gas heating, split system cooling, a separate laundry with drying cupboard, irrigated gardens and a double garage with direct access.
The home is a perfect blend of 1960s style and modern day luxury, and provides a private and low maintenance lifestyle all within a regarded central location.
Within walking distance to Lake Wendouree and the best of Ballarat's primary and secondary schools, cafes and restaurants, the lifestyle choice is yours. Be the envy of many!
