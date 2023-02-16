Police and the RSPCA are investigating a bizarre animal cruelty case in Haddon, where a family cat is believed to have been shot, burned, cut with scissors and stomped on.
The two-year-old Ragdoll was found hiding under a neighbour's house on Sunday, struggling to move.
After two hours of unsuccessful coaxing, owner Sarah Forte returned to collect 'Dobby' the next day and realised the extent of his injuries.
"The vet in Smythesdale did some scans - and told us to come in," she said.
"He said that these were the most serious injuries he had seen in a cat that had survived.
"The vet was just not expecting this at all."
She said the bullet - believed to be a .22 calibre - passed through Dobby's left front leg and lodged in his right shoulder.
'The vet also said he had injuries consistent with being stomped on and kicked like a football," Ms Forte said.
"When we found him he was still able to hobble on the leg that had been shot.
"His leg was folded up and he was dragging himself around.
"We also discovered cigarette burns on his paws and on the tips of his ears. His whiskers had also been singed."
Ms Forte paused.
"The part where I just shut-down was when they told me the skin had been cut with scissors.
"The v-shaped marks were all along his back and his fur had been hacked."
Dobby - affectionately known as Big Puss - had been missing for several days at the time..
"He was just such a beautiful cat - inside and out," the mother of two said. "He was friendly to everyone. Maybe too friendly. We have friends with children with special needs and Dobby would just go and sit next to them.
"He was a brilliant cat - so patient. Big Puss was just part of the family."
Get help. That's not normal behaviour for a human being. It's just cruel. And if you don't like cats, you don't have to do this. Take the cat to the pound.- Owner Sarah Forte
Dr Marius Du Toit from Ballarat Country Vets said it was the first case of a gunshot wound he had seen in his two years at the Smythesdale clinic.
"Dobby had been gone for a few weeks - and looking at his injuries there was quite a lot of fibrous tissue around the fractures in both humerus bones..
"It may have happened maybe two weeks ago and he had survived all this time."
The vet did not rule out a situation where the cat may have been injured further afield and made his way back to Haddon..
Ms Forte was told one leg would need to be amputated and a second leg would be subject to a long recovery - if it could be saved at all.
"I told the vet Dobby just needed to be able to peacefully pass away," she said.
"He left us on Valentine's Day."
"If he had died of his injuries straight away it's possible we may never have found him and discovered what had happened."
Dobby has been buried near a dam on their Haddon-Preston Hill Road property where a second Ragdoll dubbed 'Little Puss' has been keeping vigil.
"My daughter is on school camp and she doesn't even know this has happened yet," Ms Forte said.
"She was especially close to him.
"A lot of our neighbours have reached out and offered support. They have been amazing.
"But for someone out there to think it's OK to do this to someone's pet - well, what will they do next?!"
So what message does she have for the perpetrators?
"Get help.
"That's not normal behaviour for a human being.
"It's just cruel.
"And if you don't like cats, you don't have to do this. Take the cat to the pound."
Ms Forte urged anyone with information to contact police or the RSPCA.
"We've only got a small community out there at Haddon and someone must have seen something or witnessed something," she said.
Animal cruelty reports can be made online by going to rspcavic.org
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.