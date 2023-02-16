The Courier

Former Australia Post delivery driver pleads guilty to 51 charges in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:35am, first published 8:30am
A Winter Valley man, 28, and former Australia Post delivery driver has pleaded guilty to 51 charges in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after police allege he stole parcels containing mobile phones to fuel a cocaine habit. Stock image.

An Australia Post delivery driver has stolen $45,000 in mobile phones from the mail to fuel his cocaine habit after he became addicted to the drug at a work Christmas party.

