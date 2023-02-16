An Australia Post delivery driver has stolen $45,000 in mobile phones from the mail to fuel his cocaine habit after he became addicted to the drug at a work Christmas party.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard it took two months for Mount Pleasant man Brandon Appleby, 28, to burn through his savings for a home - plus a personal inheritance from his grandmother - on the drug before he allegedly hatched the plan to steal phones to make money in February 2021.
"The plan consisted of the accused nominating packages at the Bakery Hill Post Office sorting facility and placing them into his delivery van without scanning the parcel," Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown told the court on Thursday.
"The accused had intimate knowledge of mobile phones and their packaging as in his previous job he was a mobile phone repairer and second-hand goods dealer."
Authorities allege Appleby would finish his delivery run before meeting the co-accused, old school friend Thomas Lee, 28, and the pair would rip labels from parcels, sharing the haul between them to be sold on Facebook marketplace or pawned.
The alleged thefts continued until the end of March 2021.
"At the start of April 2021, the accused stopped taking items ... due to hearing police were investigating a series of thefts from the facility and it being too risky," Senior Constable Brown told the court.
But investigators had already spotted a photograph of a missing phone, with a unique serial number, on Appleby's Facebook account.
He was arrested on April 19 and taken to Ballarat Police Station for interview.
READ MORE:
The accused told police he bought the phone found on his Facebook page from a man at Victoria Park and, upon his release from custody, allegedly called co-accused Lee to make a fake sale document for the device.
A search warrant executed on Appleby's home also found an imitation handgun and gel pallets, which he told police he "didn't know" were illegal to have.
Magistrate Michael McNamara said the offending was an "astonishing fall from grace".
"It's a very significant breach of trust, particularly Australia Post is obviously entrusted to hold and deliver people's personal items, a whole part of the economy relies on that," Mr McNamara said.
Defence counsel for the accused Adrian Paull said the "calculated" offending demonstrated the "grip" Appleby's cocaine addiction had on him.
"He's introduced [to cocaine] at a work Christmas party and it very quickly took over his life ... at the point of offending he was using $3000 of cocaine a week," Mr Paull said.
"The addiction he feels cost him about $80,000, it cost him his marriage ... he really did find rock bottom."
The court heard Appleby has since stopped cocaine use, disassociated with drug users, started a business, and has taken steps to repair his marriage.
He was supported by his wife in court on Thursday.
In total, police allege Appleby stole 49 phones in the two month period, totalling $45239.39.
None of the phones allegedly pawned have been recovered from brokers.
Appleby pleaded guilty to 51 charges relating to the thefts. His co-accused Lee has not entered a plea.
"I'm not proud of what I've done ... I was just in a very bad place," the court heard Appleby told police.
"I won't use my drug use as an excuse, even though it took over my life, I still did what I did."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.