Works start on Sturt Street's outdoor seating project

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 17 2023 - 5:00am
Higher Society on Sturt Street will be one of the businesses to utilise extra outdoor seating. Picture by Adam Trafford

Construction is underway in the 400s block of Sturt Street to provide extra outdoor seating in front of popular Ballarat establishments.

