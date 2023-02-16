Construction is underway in the 400s block of Sturt Street to provide extra outdoor seating in front of popular Ballarat establishments.
The seating, which is expected to be finished in six weeks, will span from 411 to 419 Sturt Street, and will replace on-street parking.
Higher Society owner Rhys Jeffrey said he hoped the development would introduce a whole new crowd to the area.
"Being on the main drag in Ballarat, I'm guessing it's going to be a bit of an eye-catching piece, so hopefully it'll bring more business to the block," he said.
"It's going to be something new, sitting out in the sun while still in the heart of Ballarat."
While the project will add extra seating, Mr Jeffrey said it was disappointing construction was delayed as they would miss most of the warmer weather.
HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY.
In addition, he was concerned there was not enough cover over the outdoor seating to provide shelter for people in turbulent winter months.
"I'm guessing it's not going to be of huge use during the cold, rainy winter periods," he said.
Come winter, Mr Jeffrey said the seating would take up precious car parks for people dashing into the cafe for take away.
"People in Ballarat don't really want to walk, especially in the colder wet seasons," he said.
"People are going to work, they don't want to have to walk blocks on end getting drenched, they kind of want to jump out of their car and go, so hopefully it doesn't turn too many people away.
"It's going to be great when it's not raining, unfortunately we live in Ballarat which, for the majority of the time, is cold."
City of Ballarat Director of Development and Growth Natalie Robertson said in a statement to The Courier that the existing loading zone would be reduced and new car parks added, so the new seating would only cause the loss of two car parks.
ALSO IN THE NEWS
"This area is continuing to grow as a culinary destination, the works seek to create a bustling and vibrant destination that people want to be a part of," Ms Robertson said.
"The hospitality venues directly impacted along the street have been kept informed and have been consulted along the process, including modifications to suit their needs."
But, Mr Jeffrey said he wished there had been more consultation with businesses before construction had started.
"If they came to the business owners and got our opinions and our thoughts, and let us be a part of the project, so it was the best for everybody, I think that would be a better approach rather than 'hey, we're doing this, do you want it? Yes or no?'" he said.
"It feels like the council kind of do whatever they want, and then the surrounding businesses kind of just have to roll with it."
Despite some of his misgivings, Mr Jeffrey said it could bring a boost to businesses that struggled through COVID-19.
"I just hope it does what was projected and brings business into, well essentially my door, but the surrounding businesses as well," he said.
"The hospitality industry, has copped it on the chin for the last couple of years, so if it does bring in more business, brilliant I'm all for it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.