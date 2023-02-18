Unfortunately developers will take full advantage of our council weakness in addressing the needs of housing shortage in our city.
Greed is always the driving factor of these developers, let's build smaller box-like apartments higher because we don't live in the area and we don't care.
Just remember these developments will be visible for years to come. We need housing granted, but let's make them aesthetically pleasing.
And please a percentage green space should be incorporated into every development. Our environment is changing and we are now know the very importance of parks.
Rooftop gardens are now commonplace apartment buildings in progressive cities around the world.
Even cities such as New York have turned disused railway viaducts into green park walkways.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat.
Juliana Addison is pushing for the athletes village to be turned into social housing after the commonwealth games.
I feel the athletes village would be better utilised as a modern mental health facility, especially after the findings of the royal commission into mental health.
With two Victorians taking their lives every day and Ballarat having one of the highest suicide rates in Victoria, a new mental health facility will go along way to reducing the rate.
New mental health facilities will also free up the public hospital. Ballarat base hospital emergency department would benefit from the athletes village becoming a new mental health facility.
It would not be under so much pressure, the wait times should hopefully be less and medical staff will be less stressed.
I know there is a need for more social housing, but it's paramount that the state government turns the athletes village into a modern mental health facility to help these people suffering from mental illness get better quality care, a better place where people don't have to self harm, to see a doctor and a place where people with a mental illness know they can get help and not be turned away.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
A yellow sign on Sim's Timber Yard in Humffray Street South shows that two eight-storey office and apartment buildings will be coming to that site.
Does Ballarat want or need this sort of Melbourne-style high-rise, high-density over-development? A high-yield developer obviously thinks so.
David Perdon, Golden Point.
I really hope Ian Martin gets an answer to his recent letter to the editor and great question to why the toilets have been closed near Loreto for so long and when they will be reopened.
I think it's a question that needs an answer. I hope it gets a reply.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
On Monday I discovered I had misplaced my licence. This was of great concern to me. I went to Vic Roads in GovHub with a certain level of apprehension.
From the moment I entered, until I left a short time later, I was aware of the professional atmosphere of the office.
My experience there with friendly, helpful, calming human contact threw into stark relief the impersonal, often unintelligible, frequently unsatisfactory online dealings we are thrust into nowadays.
I also noticed that the customers waiting to be attended to or those leaving were all relaxed, smiling and obviously content with the experience.
I wish to commend the staff of Vic Roads in GovHub for retaining that human, face to face service that gives life to the community. I especially thank the efficient, helpful staff member at desk 5.
Margaret Lavery, Ballarat.
"Bike riders must stay in their bike lanes and on bike paths."
That is a sentiment expressed sometimes, probably by drivers, but the challenge is to prove it is possible. If you get on your bicycle and cycle around Ballarat the inconsistency becomes obvious.
If you ride along both sides of Sturt, Forest, Mair, Gillies and Webster Streets, Cuthberts Road where there are some bike lanes or make right turns off Wendouree Parade or negotiate roundabouts, the difficulties become apparent.
Bicycles share the road with motor vehicles.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
