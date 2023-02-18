The Courier
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor: Ballarat's green space, mental health facilities and high-rise buildings

By Letters to the Editor
February 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Tony Ford GeoCon.

Unfortunately developers will take full advantage of our council weakness in addressing the needs of housing shortage in our city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.