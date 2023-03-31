The Courier
Home/News/Business
Council

Gull and Co Group owned Vista Estate Pty prematurely set about construction works for Brown Hill 111-lot subdivision

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated April 1 2023 - 8:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Council documents have revealed developers, Vista Estate Pty Ltd, did not provide the adequate paperwork prior to starting construction on what was to be a 111 lot subdivision at 76 Hillview Road, Brown Hill. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Ballarat Council documents have revealed developers, Vista Estate Pty Ltd, did not provide the adequate paperwork prior to starting construction on what was to be a 111 lot subdivision at 76 Hillview Road, Brown Hill. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A Ballarat developer, who had ambitions to create a whopping 111-lot subdivision in the region's north-eastern outskirts, was found to have not provided the necessary paperwork to begin construction, the City of Ballarat has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.