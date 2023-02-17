Smash hit alternative music festival Spilt Milk looks set to wow Ballarat crowds in 2023 with help from a $100,000 federal government funding boost.
Last December's sold-out Ballarat event saw more than 30,000 music fans descend on Victoria Park to dance the day away to party-starting acts including 2022 Triple J Hottest 100 winner Flume and UK indie rock band The Wombats.
Ballarat MP Catherine King on Friday announced festival organisers Kicks Entertainment would receive the cash injection under the government's Live Music Australia program - designed to support Covid-19 recovery.
The funds will be shared across the travelling festival's three event sites - Canberra, Main Beach (Queensland), and Ballarat.
Ms King said Spilt Milk made a significant economic contribution to the city of Ballarat on each of its previous visits (2019 and 2022), and the government support for its 2023 outing would be "welcomed by festival goers and local businesses alike".
The 2023 event dates and lineup are yet to be released.
Ballarat audiences have plenty of live music events to choose from in the meantime.
The family-friendly Red Hot Summer Tour - headlined by Aussie legend Paul Kelly - hits North Gardens on Saturday, March 4, with gates opening at 1pm.
Golden Plains returns to Meredith's Supernatural Amphitheatre from Saturday, March 11 to Monday, March 13 for the first time since 2020 and with support from a Victorian Government Live Music Restart grant announced last October.
Folk and roots fans will flock to historic gold rush town Creswick on March 31 as town comes alive for Cresfest: a three-day celebration of music, dance, and community.
And on a huge weekend in April, medieval tourist attraction Kryal Castle hosts both the Boardwalk Country Music Festival - featuring Kasey Chambers, Shannon Noll, and Gavin DeGraw - on Saturday, April 22, and rock and roll extravaganza The World Is A Vampire Festival, headlined by iconic 90s band The Smashing Pumpkins on Sunday, April 23.
Kicks Entertainment was contacted for comment.
