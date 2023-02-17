The Courier

Spilt Milk Ballarat 2023: live music festival to return with help from federal government Covid recovery funding

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spilt Milk 2022 at Victoria Park was a sellout success.

Smash hit alternative music festival Spilt Milk looks set to wow Ballarat crowds in 2023 with help from a $100,000 federal government funding boost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.