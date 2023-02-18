Ballarat is in the grip of a rental crisis, and with competitive inspections and rising prices there are fears people with disabilities could be left behind.
Pinarc chief executive Peter Newsome said while accessing housing was difficult for everyone at the moment, it was particularly hard for people with disabilities.
"So, you're turning up to an open inspection, and it's so competitive, and you put somebody that requires extra support, or is marginalised by their pension, it just puts them at a further barrier to attaining that goal," he said.
"It's not impossible but I guess the current environment with interest rates, higher cost of living, are going to also intensify for anyone with a disability."
As people with disabilities are failing to secure rental properties, it means there is a higher reliance on disability and social housing.
While Mr Newsome said it was pleasing to see plans to increase disability and social housing around Ballarat, he was concerned these developments were isolating people from community and support.
This poses a problem for people with disabilities who may not be able to access supports from longer distances.
"They may not have the ability, because of their support needs, to walk down the road or access the local community, but they require paid supports, so things need to be close, but more importantly connected to community," he said.
"I'm really conscious that coupled with new housing developments needs to be community infrastructure, and it's vitally important to people with disabilities.
"We all want to live in a vibrant part of the world and Ballarat has plenty to offer, but what's really important is we couple that with all sorts of requirements for housing."
Rights and Inclusion Australia are running programs to help people with disabilities during the rental crisis.
The organisation's David Havercroft said Anglicare's annual Rental Affordability Snapshot, released in April 2022, revealed the number of affordable rental properties for people on a disability support pension were extremely low.
"Looking at the regional Victoria stats, for someone on a Disability Support Pension, just a single person, it was like 0.2 per cent of all properties in the regional sample they took were actually affordable for people," he said.
Mr Havercroft said in addition to being priced out of accommodation, people with disabilities suffer a number of extra barriers to entering the housing market.
These include discrimination from landlords and agents, accessibility issues and inability to attend brief or crowded inspections.
"I think there's an ongoing need for community education, and also education as a real estate sector in that regard," he said.
"The key thing is the housing system is falling so many people, and many people with disabilities are impacted by it disproportionately."
Ballarat Real Estate's Allister Morrison said those struggling to find properties to match their needs should contact agents directly to see what's available to them.
"I would probably encourage people in that position to make contact with agencies directly, then speak to the property management team, who can then say, 'yes, we've got this particular property that'll be suited to your requirements,'" he said.
"A direct approach to an agent saying, 'Look, I'm after a particular area, could you help me out, or let me know if something pops up,' is always a good strategy."
As overcrowded inspections with short viewing windows can be difficult, Mr Morrison said the agency was happy to accommodate people by supplying individual or extended viewings via their online booking system.
"They can have a one-on-one with our leasing agent and maybe not be at the property with 20 other people, and have a bit more of an easier, relaxed approach to it," he said.
"That's how we try to facilitate their viewing and accessing of the property is to do those one-on-ones."
