Non-government schools are investigating how ChatGPT (and similar chatbots) could be used in the classroom

February 19 2023 - 4:30am
Will ChatGPT (and similar chatbots) find a place in the classroom?

While ChatGPT has been banned from Victorian government schools, many of Ballarat's independent and Catholic secondary schools are considering the place of artificial intelligence in the classroom.

