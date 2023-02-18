Will ChatGPT (and similar chatbots) find a place in the classroom?

While ChatGPT has been banned from Victorian government schools, many of Ballarat's independent and Catholic secondary schools are considering the place of artificial intelligence in the classroom.
Victoria's education department announced earlier this month that access to the chatbot had been blocked from state school servers and devices as part of an interim measure, citing the program's 18-plus age restriction as reason for the ban.
ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and Google's AI rival Bard, which is being tested and likely to be rolled out within weeks, compose human-like writing in response to any prompt or instruction, raising fears it could help students cheat on assessments.
One of the concerns about ChatGPT is while it can write well, it struggles to verify facts.
"The department is undertaking further analysis of the implications of these emerging technologies and is preparing advice for schools," a department spokesman said.
Non-government schools are looking at independent schools though are taking a different approach.
"Artificial Intelligence, including ChatGPT, has the potential to influence the way students learn and engage in some classroom activities," said Ballarat Grammar principal Adam Heath. "At Ballarat Grammar, we look to the opportunities that new technology offers for teaching and learning with our students. Whilst still only in a preliminary format, ChatGPT appears to offer an advanced search and processing capability.
"That said, we know that there is no substitute for the work of our outstanding teachers catering for the needs of every student in their class. We are hopeful that artificial intelligence products will support the fine work of our teachers as these products mature.
"As with the use of all technologies, we focus on instilling the key elements of academic integrity in our students, preparing them for future studies and the world at large. At Ballarat Grammar, the inclusion of any technology in our learning programs, and our students' use of this technology, is in constant reference to the values of the School."
Loreto College assistant principal - learning and innovation Emily Shanahan said there was much discussion regarding the challenges arising from ChatGPT.
Education must continue to evolve and move with the times- Emily Shanahan
"When spell check became the new norm, and calculators became essential aids in mathematics classes, education did not steer away from teaching literacy and numeracy. Likewise, ChatGPT can act as a tool to assist learning," Ms Shanahan said.
"Schools must take care to approach its introduction from a change management perspective, ensuring appropriate training for staff and developing a strategic approach for integrating ChatGPT into the curriculum. At Loreto College, ChatGPT has prompted consideration of how we can guide students in partnering with technology, using the chatbot ethically and responsibly."
She said student tasks that require critical thinking ana analysis, incorporate audio-visual presentations and other formats were beyond the capability of AI.
"Education must continue to evolve and move with the times, which is why Loreto College is embracing ChatGPT as an exciting next step in developing future-ready students."
Damascus College has restricted accessing ChatGP3 on their system's network for students, but it is available for staff use, and the college's Plagiarism and Similar Work procedure have been updated to reflect AI technology.
While acknowledging students can still use the technology on other devices and at home, learning and teaching assistant principal Ashwin Pillai said the school was rethinking its approach on how AI technology is used within the classroom and how it can impact instructional strategies, assessments and student outcomes.
"ChatGPT (and rival technologies) will improve significantly and continue to become more prevalent in our society. This is a unique opportunity for schools and educators to focus on how we can provide opportunities for teachers and students to actively engage with ChatGPT (or similar technology) to improve students' literacy and numeracy skills."
