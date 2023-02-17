The Courier
What's on

Ballarat Cycle Classic: event information, maps, road closures, start times

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 17 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A junior cyclist set for the family adventure ride in last year's Ballarat Cycle Classic. Picture by Lachlan Bence

BALLARAT Cycle Classic is set to again sport a two-day program taking people out on gravel adventures to scenic road rides and a fun lake walk with pets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.