BALLARAT Cycle Classic is set to again sport a two-day program taking people out on gravel adventures to scenic road rides and a fun lake walk with pets.
The Classic is the major annual fundraiser for the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Ride, walk or donate to support others in action this weekend. Every cent from registrations and donations supports FECRI's world-class research (not administration).
EVENT SCHEDULE:
Saturday at Black Hill Mountain Bike Park
9am: gravel grinds. Choose from 30-kilometre, 47km or 63km rides.
10am: gravity enduro jam. Five hours of six trails in timed competition.
Sunday from Windmill Drive, Lake Wendouree
7am: SPUD100 (160km or 100-mile) road ride.
8am: 50km, 60km, 85km, 100km road rides.
9.30am: 28km adventure ride along Yarrowee Trail.
10am: 6km pet-friendly lake walk.
10.15am: 6km lake ride.
Several roads across the district will be closed, including around Lake Wendouree.
Others may have reduced speed limits or traffic control in place as riders pass.
Volunteer marshals will also be dotted around the course - drivers are urged to take extra care.
REGISTRATIONS:
Entries are accepted up to the start of all events (excepting gravity enduro jam) at ballaratcycleclassic.com.au. This means, if you enjoyed the gravity grind and feel like a road ride, you can still enter the next morning.
CELEBRATE:
Event villages will be based at the entry to Black Hill Mountain Bike Park and near the adventure playground off Windmill Drive at Lake Wendouree.
WHAT FECRI DOES:
Scientists are producing internationally-recognised research with a key focus on immunology, the role immune cells could play in tackling cancer without the need for chemotherapy and radiation. FECRI has key projects in a range of cancers, including breast, bowel and ovarian cancer.
WHO IS FIONA ELSEY:
Fiona was a Ballarat teenager with a big vision to start cancer research in her hometown in a bid to save and improve others' lives. Fiona died, aged 14, in 1991 with an aggressive tumour.
She also enjoyed cycling.
