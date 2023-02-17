THIS is the changing face in cycling - and this weekend we get a taste of what it is all about.
Ballarat Cycle Classic, the city's biggest mass participation event, has expanded and tweaked its off-road offerings to meet a growing appetite to tackle the gravel.
A major feature of this is the gravity jam enduro, plunging downhill across six different trails in a quest to post fast times. This is the first time in 16 Classic editions there will be racing - all other events remain focused on participation.
Mountain biking has long been part of the Classic, but these new off-roads formats answer a growing demand.
For Ballarat, hailed for almost two decades as the home of Australian road cycling, it is awesome to also be pumping the tyres of another popular cycling discipline - especially now knowing Ballarat and Hepburn councils will co-host mountain biking in the 2026 Commonwealth Games. We are also hosting the AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in August.
Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club president Tim Canny told The Courier ahead of RoadNats that grassroots racing growth - particularly in juniors - was in off-road events. The shift has been largely due to rising insurance costs and safety concerns to get out on the road in club events.
In saying that, road cycling remains strong.
A boom in entries will be out in force across the region for a range of Classic distances from 50 kilometres to the SPUD100 (160km or 100 miles).
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King earlier this month said Ballarat Cycle Classic had cemented itself in Australia's summer of cycling as a major event following the RoadNats, Cadel Evan Great Ocean Road Ride and South Australia's Tour Down Under.
The Classic might be largely keen and skilled amateurs, highly inspired by the elite, but there is still a sprinkling of high-level riders in the mix, including RoadNats hometown heroes, the White brothers Nick and Liam and Sophie Byrne.
Para-cyclist Luke Taylor, who is vying for a Paralympics berth, will also be in the mix bring a few Victorian para-cycling team members will him on the SPUD100.
There are dozens of participants, including King himself, who are set to back up the gravel with a road ride for the Classic.
Offering events to a broader appeal also offers a greater appreciation for other cycling disciplines.
Young Club MUD rider Quinn Moore is set to be contesting national mountain bike events this weekend.
Moore has still been rallying support for the Classic's new gravity enduro jam and urging people to give it a try or cheer on others.
The 14-year-old has also been a champion for getting more girls involved in the game. Moore told The Courier it might seem intimidating with so many boys on the track, but the off-road community was incredibly welcoming with plenty of advice.
Mountain biking is said to date back to the 1890s has continued to evolve through eras of change. Now Ballarat is stepping up our city's name in the modern game right alongside what we already do best: road cycling.
