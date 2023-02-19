The future of the arts in Western Victoria is in good hands, with the work of dozens of talented VCE students now on show at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
The Next Gen exhibition opened on Friday night to a motivating speech by Vienna Bischard - a 2017 finalist in the exhibition who is now making a name for herself in the digital art and portraiture field.
"I know the students here this year have had a hard time with school and COVID. I want to tell them that they should be proud of what they have done and what they have achieved," the former distance education student said.
"Being in Next Gen in 2017 allowed me to meet a lot of other artists and we all help each other.
"I'm only able to do this as a career because I have the support of other artists in the Ballarat arts community."
One of Ms Bischard's latest works is now on display in Bridge Mall.
Meanwhile, this year's Next Gen award for creativity has gone to Annie Sullivan of Ballarat Grammar.
"Ontogenesis" is a stoneware clay sculpture illustrating the interdependent processes of growth and decay in nature.
The innovation award went to Michelle Hayashi of Ballarat High School for 'That Day at the fishing pond in Hakone' - series of oil and polymer images illustrating a memory of Japan from her distant past.
The Next Gen gong for excellence has gone to Ballarat Grammar's Alice Barry for "Woodsy and Wilma" - which was created using wood, wire, polyester stuffing and tape.
The sculpture of a mythical creature represents the divide between childhood and adulthood.
Meanwhile, other 2022 VCE entrants have spoken of their desire to stay tied to the arts in some way, despite following different careers.
Genevieve Pittard of Ballarat Grammar is now studying bio-medicine, but said she also wanted to work in visual communication in some form in the future.
She designed a striking solar-powered sunscreen dispenser for large groups of people at music festivals.
Penny Jones studied Studio Arts at Ballarat Christian College and is taking a gap year. She wants to become a specialist sustainability architect.
Her two resin 'before and after' works show a beach in Juhu India which began the pandemic covered in rubbish - and finished up in a pristine state.
Angel Harris studied studio arts at Loreto College and has enrolled in a private filmmaking course in Melbourne.
Angel's wire-and-chain sculpture 'Cleithrophobia' was an expression of fear.
"I identify as non-binary," Angel said.
"So it was all about the overall fear of growing up and going out into the world."
2022 is the final year that Studio Arts will be offered, as the VCE goes through a shakeup aimed at creating arts subjects that are more commercially focussed.
Lana Welbourn attended Ballarat Grammar last year and is now studying marketing.
After her grandparents experienced a bushfire in the Grampians, she based 'Aftermath' on the emotional effects of fire.
The textile-based sculpture uses chiffon and tulle in 'burnt' colours.
Ms Welbourn said the textured effect was created by wrapping the fabric in groups of marbles and boiling the fabric for two hours to help it shrink into shape.
Visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite artworks in the People's Choice Award.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
