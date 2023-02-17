The Courier

Watch and act warning issued for fast-moving grassfire south of Ballan

Updated February 17 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:15pm
A watch and act warning message has been issued after a grassfire sparked at Glenmore, south of Ingliston.

