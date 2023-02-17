Watch and act warning issued for fast-moving grassfire south of Ballan

A watch and act warning message has been issued after a grassfire sparked at Glenmore, south of Ingliston.
VicEmergency notes 20 vehicles, including aircraft, are fighting the fire, on Glenmore Road near the Northcote Childrens Village outside of Bacchus Marsh.
It is not yet under control, according to the advice message from the CFA issued just after 4pm for Glenmore, Yaloak Vale, Rowsley, and Ingliston.
It is travelling in a north-easterly direction from Glenmore Road.
"There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions," the update states.
Residents are urged to keep roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Don't wait - If you are not prepared to stay, leaving now is the safest option. Conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
The next update is expected by 6.10pm, or as the situation changes
Keep an eye on the VicEmergency app or listen to ABC local radio for up-to-date information.
