CONFIDENCE in what he can achieve is growing each day for Alan Thorpe.
For a man who little more than a year ago could hardly walk far off his couch, Mr Thorpe is preparing to walk 900 kilometres, or 30km a day, all April.
His journey to promote and advocate for better mental health supports will this time take him from Ballarat to Castlemaine, Maryborough and Beaufort.
This mission is bigger than the distance of his past two walking campaigns combined.
But Mr Thorpe has not been one for staying in his comfort zone the past year.
He first starting to prepare to walk from Ballarat to Adelaide to save his life. Mr Thorpe had been injured in a house fire, his brother had been diagnosed with cancer and his depression was heavy.
Mr Thorpe has lost six family members to suicide and became determined to break the cycle.
Now he has people from the United Kingdom and Canada cheering him on social media. One man with a prosthetic leg callled Mr Thorpe inspirational.
And so, he keeps walking.
"It gives me a mission, a reason to keep going," Mr Thorpe said. "...You don't have to be a fitness freak. A lot of it's all in your head."
Mr Thorpe's first walk mission ended battered and blistered. He had just crossed the border to South Australia when he was forced to abort. His feet required hospital attention.
At the time, Mr Thorpe told The Courier he had been considering his next major move after realising he could make a big difference.
And so, he kept walking.
Mr Thorpe was better prepared for his next major challenge: 500km in 20 days. This time he remained based in Ballarat, setting out to clocked kilometres about the city, mostly at Lake Wendouree.
Spending each night in his own bed proved invaluable. This is a method he will use again in April, returning home each night before picking up where he leaves off.
Mr Thorpe has chalked up 2650km since he started stepping up for mental health awareness. He has raised more than $22,000 for national mental health body BeyondBlue.
Sydney-based rapper ChillinIt has continued to promote and donate to Mr Thorpe's efforts. Delacombe-based gym D2E and Hip Pocket Workwear have also helped to prepare Mr Thorpe from the outset.
Word is spreading.
An Adelaide-based business man has invited Mr Thorpe to be a guest speaker and share his story at an upcoming conference.
Sports giant Brooks has now come on board to sponsor Mr Thorpe with shoes.
The charity boxes he had sprinkled across Ballarat have more than tripled in number to cafes and businesses in surrounding towns.
Mr Thorpe has been keen to raise another $10,000 for BeyondBlue. To follow Mr Thorpe and his fundraising efforts, visit his socials or team-beyond-blue.raisely.com/alan-thorpe.
