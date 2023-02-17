The Courier
Photos

The Courier's weekend in sport, February 18-19

By The Courier
February 17 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been another perfect day for sport across the Ballarat region, with a perfect temperature and sun shining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.