Can we set a better level of possibility for our kids

Every day there are roughly 10,000 Victorian kids in out-of-home care.
Many, for a whole raft of complex reasons, will have lower education outcomes and difficult social problems.
Some will end up in the criminal justice system and others will be impeded by behavioural issues
But there are also others who will fight through these early family hurdles, gain outstanding educational outcomes including tertiary qualifications and lead valuable and contributing lives.
They show that no one is completely at the mercy of their circumstances.
The challenge for a community is to give all kids the support to get more of them aiming for what is possible.
