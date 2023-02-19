Colleagues Lily Gibson and Caitlyn Knight have set themselves a mighty challenge to walk 100,000 steps in 24 hours after seeing the feat on social media.
The accountants have calculated the 100,000 steps will be the equivalent of about 90km to 95km which they plan on covering in a series of loops around Ballarat.
While pounding the pavements they will be raising money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
"I saw another person do it on TikTok midway through last year and thought that doesn't seem too bad," Ms Gibson said despite the TikTok poster saying it was the hardest thing they had ever done.
"We thought about walking to Geelong, as that's roughly how far it is, but decided to stay around Ballarat."
It's really sad to think children who are terminally ill have a wish but (the organisation) are not actually able to raise funds to fulfil it.- Lily Gibson
Ms Gibson and Ms Knight plan to take their first steps of the challenge at 12am Saturday March 11, at first completing loops around Lake Wendouree and Sturt Street before heading out to White Swan Reservoir and back in to town.
Family, friends and colleagues will join them for various distances during the day.
With nutrition and hydration key to them lasting the distance, Ms Gibson said their route was "food oriented" with stops planned at their own houses, friends houses, local bakeries, cafes and other sites to refuel during their endurance walk.
"Each of us have to do 100,000 steps," Ms Gibson said. "I'm shorter than Caitlyn so might have to do more but we will keep going. We joked about having the hospital as the end point. We are pretty competitive and knowing that people are donating it's more motivation to begin with, but we are both committed to getting it done ... even if it takes more than 24 hours."
Ms Gibson wanted to tackle something challenging after a change in lifestyle, something she would not previously have done.
And she wanted it to have a charity element.
"Make a Wish is a charity that pulls on everyone's heartstrings," she said. "I saw an article about roughly how many children missed out on getting wishes because of funding so that was in the back of my mind. It's really sad to think children who are terminally ill have a wish but (the organisation) are not actually able to raise funds to fulfil it."
Apart from walking and Ms Knight's Crossfit training, the women are not doing much extra training despite the intense physical demands of their challenge. "We know we can walk, and for us to train we would have to walk super far ... also we don't want to be put off so we just think YOLO (you only live once) and use adrenalin to get us through," Ms Gibson said.
To donate, visit fundraise.makeawish.org.au/fundraisers/lotsofsteps
