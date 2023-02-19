The Courier
Community

Lily Gibson and Caitlyn Knight play to walk 100,000 steps in 24 hours for Make a Wish

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Gibson and Caitlyn Knight plan to walk 100,000 steps each in 24 hours to raise funds for Make A Wish Foundation. Picture by Michelle Smith

Colleagues Lily Gibson and Caitlyn Knight have set themselves a mighty challenge to walk 100,000 steps in 24 hours after seeing the feat on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.