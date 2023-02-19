The Courier
Ballarat Beer Festival future in doubt after 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 20 2023 - 4:30am
Kate Madden and Michael Meeking perform on stage at the festival. Picture by Kate Healy

Strong numbers and sunny skies weren't enough to beat back a cloud of uncertainty over the Ballarat Beer Festival, in what may have been its last year running.

