The 12th annual Ballarat Beer Festival returned to North Gardens on Saturday to a pleasantly mild 24 degree February day.
More than 3500 punters were estimated to have filled out the festival grounds throughout the day, with a large portion of walk-ins driving ticket sales.
This is on top of a sold-out degustation dinner on Friday - a five course meal hosted by "The Beer Diva" Kirrily Waldhorn at the Mercure Hotel.
Fundraising was done on the day for the Variety Children's Charity, which supports children living with disability, disadvantage or illnesses.
Did you attend? See if you can find yourself in our gallery.
