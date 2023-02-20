Neighbourhood Houses across Ballarat are helping casual workers access sick pay under a new scheme from the Victorian government.
The Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee is a new two-year pilot program from the state government which looks to provide casual workers in select industries with pay, should they be unable to work due to illness.
The state government has partnered with Neighbourhood Houses for the program's rollout, with more than 100 houses to provide free assistance to workers looking to engage with the scheme.
Under the scheme contract workers in certain jobs will get up to 38 hours a year of sick and carer's pay. Payments are made at the national minimum wage.
Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre chief executive Vicki Coltman said those looking to access sick pay needed to register for the scheme beforehand, and be part of a select criteria.
"It is really important that people understand that to access the scheme, you have to be registered. You have to do it before you get sick," she said.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House is one of the houses involved in the scheme, and will be able to help casual workers enroll.
Eligible workers include casual and contract retail assistants, hospitality workers, aged and disability care workers, supermarket workers, supermarket supply chain workers, cleaners, laundry workers, security guards, food trades workers and food preparation assistants such as cooks, bakers, fast food workers and kitchen hands.
Workers who want more information can contact their local Neighbourhood House, visit nhvic.org.au or sign up at vic.gov.au/sickpayguarantee.
