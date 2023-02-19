Webbcona has kept its Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant finals dream alive, sneaking home to claim 14 crucial points against Learmonth at the weekend.
A loss for Webbcona would have seen the top four locked in with one round still to play out, instead the fifth-placed side now sits just nine points shy of Sebastopol.
A dominant first-rink 14-shot win was key as Webbcona overcame Learmonth 78 (14) to 74 (4).
Webbcona lost the second and third rinks before narrowly winning the final rink by two shots.
Sebastopol, who Webbcona is battling for a place in the finals, suffered a heart-breaking 75 (14) to 71 (4) defeat against second-placed BMS in a back-and-forth contest.
Despite sitting second with one round remaining, BMS can mathematically finish as low as fifth, although it is highly unlikely.
Sitting between BMS and Sebastopol on the ladder lies Ballarat, which did exactly what it needed to do on Saturday, recording a 98 (16) to 69 (2) triumph over Buninyong.
It sets up a mouth-watering final-round clash against BMS, with the victor likely clinching a double chance in the finals.
Around the grounds, Linton notched up its sixth win of the season in yet another round 17 nail-biter, defeating Mt Xavier 78 (14) to 73 (4), while ladder-leaders and minor premiers Victoria continued its winning ways against Creswick.
Victoria claimed the only clean sweep in the round, beating eighth-placed Creswick 85 (18) to 64 (0).
The minor premiers wrap up their dominant season against Learmonth in round 18.
Timothy Griffin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross, Ross Powell 12 lt Wayne Pattie, Robert Edwards, Todd Blackburn, Ben McArthur 26
Addy Ryan, Ron Verlin, David Ryan, David Kelly 24 d Ross Brown, Alistair Van der Ploeg, Greg Blackburn, Matthew Collins 14
Jake Mullane, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 18 d Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur, Zachary Stewart 16
William Rowe, Chris Powell, Brendan Pym, Craig Findlay 20 lt Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 22
Donna Leeson, Stephen Britt, Craig Ford, Haig Varcoe 21 d Robert Ohlsen, Peter Fontana, Gerry Flapper, Michael Booth 15
Kevin Coad, Michael Curtis, Marc Oswin, Shaun Clark 23 d Richard Irwin, John Matusik, Dusty Taylor-Irwin, Travis Hedger 18
Paul Tudorovic, Shaun O'Loughlin, Barry Clark, Brenton Coad 21 d Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Harley Taylor-Irwin, Alan Annear 12
David Leeson, Debbie Gorin, Sunni Haynes, Noel Verlinden 20 d Dean Cooper, Rebecca Cooper, Geoff Antonio, Stephen Hepworth 19
Sydney Walters, James Steven Fraser, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington 21 d Robert Storey, Joshua Sargent, Paul Forrest, Phillip McGrath 18
Glenn Landers, Karen Hall, Stan Meale, Craig Grenfell 20 lt Darryl Boyd, Frank Duggan, Neil Dart, Norman Hughes 23
Stewart Williams, Ray Wilson, Martin Drinkwater, Brendan Williams 21 d Pat Moran, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Ray Bellingham 15
Malcom Worthy, Brendan Vandenberg, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 16 d John Duggan, Stacey Forrest, Lynden Henderson, Chris McDonald 17
Ian McGregor, John Beames, Norman Hand, Peter Aldred 21 lt John Cameron, Colin Johnson, Greg Stewart, Taylor Stewart 23
Ethan Simpson, Yvonne Clark, Ian Voigt, Tim Simpson 27 lt Rhiannon Williams, Mark Fothergill, Paul Ashmore, Nathanial Campbell 13
Terrance Jordan, John Nunn, Brian Wilcock, Wayne Morgan 24 d Paul Ryan, Dale McGregor, Grant Bourke, Tony Wood 17
Brian Johnson, Stephen Falconer, Graeme Nicholson, Graeme Simpson 11 lt Philip Aspland, Robert Sidebottom, Corey Fothergill, Wes Lennecke 31
Stephen Byron, Graeme Inglis, Lindsay Trounce, David Berry 21 d Gary Sheppard, Neil Morris, Alan Jones, Murray Gannon 17
David Schreenan, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 22 d Noel Sutherland, Craig Meade, Tim Beacham, Ian Warner 19
David Andrews, Daniel Vagg, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 19 d Kevin Lynch, Darren Meade, Rob Baker, Will Matthews 15
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Travis Preston, Michael Storey 17 lt Fred Reus, Ian Hedger, John Garvin, Paul Lovell 16
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.