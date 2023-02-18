Australia Day activities around Lake Wendouree and Ballarat are set to grow after this year's successful partnership between the Lake Wendouree Museum and Paddle Steamer Society and community groups.
The society was successful last December in gaining an Australia Day Council grant to coordinate activities around the lake, and asked community groups to participate.
"Our society has only got about a dozen volunteers but we envisaged a magnificent Australia Day where everyone could come along and participate in things free of charge," said president Ian Bennett.
About 30 groups responded, ranging from Scouts and Friends of the Botanic Garden to various multicultural groups, sporting organisations, Sovereign Hill, car clubs and more.
The society also ran a bus service connecting activities around Lake Wendouree and the council-run picnic in Victoria Park.
The groups involved all gathered last week at the Lake Wendouree Museum to receive a share of the grant.
"All of them voted to be involved again next year and to make it bigger and better," he said.
The society will try to attract more cultural, sporting groups and other organisations to increase the number and range of drawcards to the lake on Australia Day.
"This time instead of having seven weeks to plan it, which is all we had because we didn't get the grant until December, we will plan it starting now and all of these organisations are keen to be involved," Dr Bennett said.
The Lake Wendouree Museum and Paddle Steamer Society itself set a record on Australia Day 2023, with the Golden City Paddle Boat completing 17 tours carrying more than 600 passengers on a free cruise.
"Feedback from participants in this year's Australia Day celebrations supported the opportunity to recognise the magnificent treasures in the form of flora, fauna and natural landscapes to be found in this country," Dr Bennett said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.