Ballarat's new Lutheran pastor is excited to build connections and get to know the community.
Pastor Frank Rasenberger was inducted as the new pastor for St John's Lutheran Church on January 29.
The Ballarat parish is Mr Rasenberger's fifth ministry, after serving the communities of Cambrai in South Australia, Crows Next and Gympie in Queensland, and Melton in Melbourne.
The Brisbane-born pastor said he was impressed with the beauty of Ballarat, after moving from the hustle and bustle of Melbourne.
"Ballarat is very picturesque, and I love the history. There seems to be an appreciation of history with the architecture," he said.
"There are also a lot of facilities here. We lived in Melton, which is now considered part of metropolitan Melbourne - there is so much housing going in left, right and centre but they weren't keeping up with the infrastructure.
"Here you are keeping up with everything, you have good hospitals and shops."
The move is also a bit of a homecoming for the family, with Mr Rasenberger's wife Anne studying a diploma of teaching in Ballarat more than 35 years ago.
He said he wanted to provide spiritual guidance to all those in the community who were interested.
"My view is that life without a spiritual dimension is quite shallow, and that everyone is created with a spiritual hunger," he said.
"Through my own spiritual journey I have discovered that Jesus is the only one that can fill that, in the fullest sense."
Since arriving in Ballarat, Mr Rasenberger has become involved with the city's Ministers' Network.
"That has been a highlight in my ministry, networking with other priests and pastors wherever possible. Working together on the things we can work together on," he said.
Formerly an avid squash player, Mr Rasenberger has since taken up playing table tennis, which he said was easier on the body.
Ms Rasenberger is also an acoustic guitarist, and music enthusiast, having previously been a radio announcer.
IN THE NEWS
While ministering in Melton and Sunbury, Mr Rasenberger hosted chapel sessions with musicians, which involved live music and Q and A panels.
He said he was impressed with music talents of Ballarat's Lutheran congregation.
"It is not a huge congregation but they are very musically gifted, there is something like five or six musically gifted people," he said.
"At my induction I had someone playing clarinet, keyboard and trumpet."
He invited anyone in the community to come down and listen.
"A lot of people have different ideas about what Christianity is, and quite often they can be completely off-balance. It can be a caricature of the real thing," he said.
"I encourage people to check it out themselves. That was part of my spiritual journey."
