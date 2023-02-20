The Courier

Ballarat duo win titles and places in state bowls singles championships

Updated February 20 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region's men's and women's singles champions Greg Brown and Anne Draffen. Picture by Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region.

Ballarat's Greg Brown and Ballan's Anne Draffen have taken out the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region's men's and women's singles titles.

