Ballarat's Greg Brown and Ballan's Anne Draffen have taken out the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region's men's and women's singles titles.
Brown defeated Ben McArthur (Webbcona) and Draffen had the better of Sarah Braybrook (Webbcona) on the Ballarat club rinks.
Brown and McArthur were tied at 7-all after eight ends, before Brown managed seven shots to two over the next five ends to lead 14-9.
His ability to continually draw shots was a feature of the match en route to securing the title 25-15.
"I'm relieved, thirsty, tired, it was very hard conditions out there," Brown said.
"The green has been tricky all year and normally been slower, but it was running quicker and depending where the jack was they just ran on."
Brown was happy to get the job done after falling short against Craig Ford in last year's final.
Draffen made the early runningto 6-0 after four ends and 9-2 after eight.
Braybrook did rally with three and two shots on the 18th and 19th end, but was unable to bridge the gap established by Draffen, who went on to take out the last two ends and win 25-9.
It is Draffen's first Ballarat Highlands region singles title to go alongside her Victoria Open win in 2019.
"I've won a few region titles back when I was playing in Melbourne in the Yarra region, but this is my first Ballarat singles title," Draffen said.
Brown and Draffen now contest the state championships at Bendigo East in the last week of April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.