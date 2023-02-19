A Beaufort driver has had her licence suspended, after allegedly blowing 0.196 per cent in the town's main street.
Police said they discovered an unrestrained baby in the back of the car when it was pulled over on Sunday (February 19).
IN THE NEWS
The 38-year-old Beaufort woman's car was impounded for 28 days at a cost of $1625.
Her licence was immediately suspended, and she is expected to be summonsed to court for traffic related offences.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
