Police fine, suspended licence of Pyrenees woman

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:40am
A woman allegedly blew 0.196 in Beaufort on Sunday. Picture from Ballarat Police Eyewatch

A Beaufort driver has had her licence suspended, after allegedly blowing 0.196 per cent in the town's main street.

