The Courier
Photos

Ballarat's Adrian Beer, St Kilda's Kirstin Bull win 2023 Port Fairy Marathon

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Adrian Beer won his first marathon in the Port Fairy Marathon on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

FOOTBALLER-turned-long distance runner Adrian Beer won his first marathon in a tight battle on the coast on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.