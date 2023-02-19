FOOTBALLER-turned-long distance runner Adrian Beer won his first marathon in a tight battle on the coast on Sunday.
Beer beat hometown hero Port Fairy's Jason Daye in a see-sawing battle to claim the Port Fairy Marathon title.
The 32-year-old completed the 42.2-kilometre course in a blistering two hours, 29 minutes and 36 second with Daye (2:30.48) close behind.
Warrnambool's Ben Wallis (2:35.06) was third.
"He (Daye) took off and set the pace pretty early and I couldn't keep up with him," Beer said.
"After about 800m he had me but I kept him in my sights. At about 35km I thought I was making a bit of ground and got him at about 39km and put the foot down."
It was Beer's sixth marathon after putting a focus on running following a football career with Beaufort which ended in 2019 due to ankle surgery.
The event, in its second year, attracted more than 1300 competitors and also featured a half-marathon as well as 10km and 3.5km options.
Meanwhile, an Australian record-holder says her Port Fairy Marathon triumph is the ideal preparation for a tilt at a six-hour challenge.
St Kilda-based mother-of-two Kirstin Bull, who owns a national record for 100 kilometres, finished the seaside town's 42.2-kilometre trek in a tick over three hours on Sunday.
Bull, 41, completed the two-lap course, which took in some of Port Fairy's most idyllic spots, in 3:01.29 ahead of Alexandra McNaughton (3:03.42) and Dara O'Meachair (3:09.03).
"I came down to use it as a training run - I am training for a six-hour (event) in April," she told The Standard.
"I really wanted to push the pace today and see how it felt. It's a beautiful course and it was so nice to see so much of Port Fairy."
Bull said the six-hour endurance test was an on-the-course run at Coburg.
"You run as far as you can in six hours," she said.
"I am going to try and break the Australian record so 80km is the goal.
"I have never run a six-hour race but I have run 100km before. I did that pre-kids - my kids are two-and-a-half now - so I am trying to get back there to run some longer distances."
Bull said her running habits had changed since the twins' arrival.
"I am running really well so it's still working for me," she said.
Other results: Half-marathon men - Tom Sullivan (1st), Cameron Smith (2nd), Andrew Leggo (3rd); half-marathon women - Nikki Curry (1st), Emilie Cutler (2nd), Kristy-Lee Margaret (3rd); 10km men - David McNeill (1st), Ben MacDonald (2nd), Steve Pollard (3rd); 10km women - Elizabeth Doveal (1st), Hedda Cooper (2nd), Erin Pottharst (3rd); 3km - Leo Cooper (1st), Jason Leishman (2nd), Carter Denny (3rd); 3km women - AMy Johnson (1st), Meg Crawford (2nd), Emma Thompson (3rd).
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
