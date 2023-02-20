One of Australia's biggest 3x3 basketball tournaments is returning to Ballarat.
For the second year in a row, the city will be the setting for the two-day NBL 3x3 National Hustle Championships.
Showcasing the best players in the 12/under to 18/under age bracket, the event will be contested at the Selkirk Stadium, which features three outdoor 3x3 courts, on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.
The championships were initially to have debuted in Ballarat in 2021, but the implications of COVID-19 forced this to be delayed until January last year, when more than 70 teams took part.
This year's tournament is to attrract more than 160 teams.
Head of NBL 3x3 Hustle Jaele Patrick said the championships were always a big event and it was exciting to be back in Ballarat for another year.
"As well as having the best teams from state championships and qualifying events across Australia, the event will also feature wildcard entries for dedicated Hustle licensees, which is another significant step in growing 3x3 basketball in Australia," she said.
The 3x3 basketball will one of three Australian championships in Ballarat in April.
There will also be the first appearance of the national canoe polo championships on Lake Wendouree from Friday, April 7, to Sunday, April 9, and national ultimate championships in Victoria Park over four days from Saturday, April 22.
These will be complemented by the Victorian Disc Golf Championship in Victoria Park on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.
Ballarat is a regular location for major ultimate tournaments, having hosted last year's under-22 championships.
Canoe polo, also known as kayak polo, is a team sport played on 35m x 23m pitches with teams of five paddlers and governed by Paddle Australia.
