As the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant enters its final round, three sides remain a chance to end the season on top of the ladder and earn a double-chance opportunity.
Ladder-leader BMS sits one point ahead of second-placed City Oval, as Victoria finds itself nine points shy of a top-two finish in third place.
It makes for an exciting finish to the season as fifth-placed Webbcona also looks to sneak into the top four at the eleventh hour.
BMS heads into the final round of the season with its eyes on the minor premiership, but it can also drop down to third and miss out on a double chance should a motivated Webbcona cause an upset.
For Webbcona, it needs to overcome the ladder-leaders and hope that Midlands falls to Buninyong in order to play finals.
It is a tough ask for the fifth-placed side, especially when its last outing with BMS ended in a three-rink, 20-shot defeat.
A replica of that result would see BMS clinch the minor premiership no matter the result in City Oval's Sebastopol clash, but the race for top spot is going right down to the final shot on Tuesday.
BMS missed out on the opportunity to be further ahead of City Oval last week following a shock loss to Central Wendouree, while Webbcona defeated Buninyong by 12 shots.
City Oval can secure a top-two finish with a win over Sebastopol on Tuesday, but it can also secure the minor premiership depending on the result from BMS' clash with Webbcona.
The second-placed side had the opportunity to be in the box seat ahead of round 18, but fell in a shock upset against Creswick in round 17.
City Oval will be desperate to bounce back against the eighth-placed Sebastopol and avoid the result from earlier in the season, in which Sebastopol won two rinks in an 11-shot victory.
Victoria is a chance for a top-two finish as it prepares for a date with ninth-placed Creswick.
Despite only five wins this season, Creswick recently proved it is not an easy beat, recording a stunning 15-shot win over top-two hopefuls City Oval in its last outing.
Creswick heads into the final-round match-up on a two-game winning streak and while the low-ranked side cannot finish any higher than ninth, the opportunity to prevent Victoria a double chance could provide added motivation.
The double chance is not on the table for Midlands, instead it finds itself open to missing finals if Webbcona was to cause an upset against BMS, making Tuesday's Buninyong match-up crucial.
Midlands sits 11 points clear of fifth-placed Webbcona and 10 points behind third-placed Victoria heading into the final round of the season.
The side looks destined for a fourth-placed finish, but if it was to replicate its last outing with Creswick, a three-rink win, then third could be on the cards.
Both Central Wendouree and Clunes will not be playing finals in 2023, with little to gain from their final-round match-up.
Clunes, which has won only three matches this season, will end the year at the bottom of the ladder while seventh-placed Central Wendouree could jump up to sixth with a win.
Last time they met it was a clean sweep for Central Wendouree, which won all three rinks en route to an 86-27 victory.
Clunes is chasing its first win since round 13.
