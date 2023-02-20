The Courier
Minor premiership up for grabs in final round | BHBR Tuesday pennant Round 18 preview

By Edward Holland
Updated February 20 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:30am
Elizabeth Kierce's City Oval is eyeing off the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region minor premiership on Tuesday. Picture by Adam Trafford

As the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region midweek pennant enters its final round, three sides remain a chance to end the season on top of the ladder and earn a double-chance opportunity.

