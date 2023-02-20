The Courier

Moorabool bushfire under control, 50 hours on

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water bombing aircraft at work in Glenmore - east of Ballan - on Friday. Picture by Wayne Rigg.

Arson Squad detectives have been investigating the cause of the region's largest bushfire so far this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.