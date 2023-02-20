Arson Squad detectives have been investigating the cause of the region's largest bushfire so far this season.
It is understood police and firefighters initially believed an issue with powerlines led to the Glenmore Road blaze, which burned 145 ha of land in Central Moorabool - an area more than 2.5km long.
Police confirmed on Monday the blaze is being treated as non-suspicious.
"We are still working through what started the fire, and are cooperating with emergency authorities as they conduct their investigation," a Powercor spokesperson said.
The Glenmore blaze was first reported at 3.35pm Friday on land west of the Lady Northcote YMCA camp and took almost 50 hours to bring under control.
The CFA said the blaze has destroyed one shed and three machinery sheds - but the work of crews also saved another 16 sheds and nine homes.
"The wind speed was high, heading in an easterly and northern direction," a CFA spokesperson said.
"Nearby assets were under threat. Asset protection was activated and powerlines were involved."
The nearest Bureau of Meteorology station at Ballarat peaked at 38 deg C just before 3pm Friday - with winds gusting to 61kmh.
While around 60 fire units were called to the isolated valley on Glenmore Road, the CFA said a total of 47 attended - including Ballarat-based water-bombing aircraft.
The fire moved towards the Ballarat rail line and Werribee Gorge State Park - but stopped about 3km short.
However, the fire did burn the eastern part of White Elephant Reserve - a landlocked piece of State Government land with sodic 'dissolvable' soils, severe erosion and no public roads.
As a result, Forest Fire Management crews were called to carry out dozer work and patrol the scene.
A Watch and Act warning was put in place late Friday - advising people to leave now.
This was downgraded to an advice message.
Crews continued to work through the night with five trucks on scene.
A small section was not contained overnight due to the inaccessible terrain.
Additional crews were called in on Saturday.
Ambulance Victoria were called to remain on standby at Glenmore at around 3:45pm Friday.
Paramedics were on scene for health monitoring, but said emergency treatment was not required.
Police were also involved in the operation, blocking Glenmore Road in both directions.
The CFA said the incident was under control at 6:22pm Sunday.
Indigenous representatives will check the White Elephant Reserve this week for any damage to scar trees and other heritage sites.
Residents said the Moorabool Landcare Nursery was spared in the blaze, as was a shearing shed containing equipment for the 1st Ballan Scouts, who are about to move into a new hall.
Meanwhile Ballan Fire Station will host a hypothetical bushfire scenario from 7pm Wednesday.
Members of the public can take part in a thought-provoking role play situation and learn about how to be prepared for fire.
