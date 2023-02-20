Expansion plans are set to continue for one of the region's most prestigious schools as the City of Ballarat contemplates to sell off a portion of their land.
The site in question is a former laneway which runs from Sturt Street to Murray Street is about 279.1 square-metres.
In recent years, Ballarat Clarendon College has approached the council seeking to purchase this site and after community debate including angst and support against the move, the council looks to sell the land to the school.
Historically, the site in question facilitated access for residents from Sturt Street to Murray Street via a pedestrian walkway.
However, more recently, Ballarat Clarendon College was able to have this pedestrian easement eradicated and pedestrian access prohibited through approval from the Planning Minister.
In December of that year, the Planning Minister became the responsible authority for the redevelopment following an amendment to the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
Due to the land no longer serving "community utility" and potential to "reduce ongoing maintenance costs and expectation to (the) council" the City of Ballarat has favoured the proposition to sell.
If the council does indeed decide to sell, a public notice will be issued to community members advising them of the council's intentions and as such, any submissions received in relation to the sale would be considered by the City of Ballarat.
The school plans to fence off the college's property boundary from the intersecting end of Murray Street and Ajax Street if they are successful in the purchase.
In an article published by The Courier in 2019, nearby residents spoke of their concerns regarding the expansion.
One community member said while they understood the move was in the school's best interest, they believed the "cost to the community" had not been thoroughly considered.
Another resident named said the expansion would change the historical landscape of the Ballarat area.
Residents said they believed Clarendon should follow the model of other schools and seek expansion in greenfield suburbs with new campuses rather than aiming to continually expand at the Sturt Street site.
If the sale does go ahead the City of Ballarat have said they will obtain an independent valuation of the land parcel prior to sale.
The pedestrian accessway was first closed in the 1980s when the school embarked on its first growth period.
Councillors are set to make a decision on whether to sell at Wednesday's meeting.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
