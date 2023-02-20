PEOPLE with aphasia in Ballarat could create a blueprint for social and well-being change for others living with the communication disability in regional areas.
Grampians Health has formed a partnership with La Trobe University's Centre for Research Excellence in Aphasia Recovery and Rehabilitation in a bid to create a blueprint for change.
A joint project will measure engagement, quality of life, well-being and confidence in communication from Ballarat participants in an aphasia support group.
Grampians Health senior speech pathologist Bronwyn Rademaker said once people with aphasia left hospital or structured health services care, there was an obvious gap in supports. This gap is more pronounced in regional areas.
Ms Rademaker said health services often did not have the resources to offer long-term support, particularly for volunteers leading support groups. This project aimed to involved a range of allied health workers to equip volunteers to deliver aphasia social group activities, such as going to the movies, with support and skills to make this happen in the safest way.
Aphasia is a communication disability from an acquired brain injury, typically in people who have had a stroke. Ms Rademaker said aphasia changes how people understand and express written and spoken language but it affects everyone differently and to varying degrees.
"Living with aphasia is a journey - you're diagnosed with aphasia and it never really goes away," Ms Rademaker said. "What we know, from research, is it impacts personal and social relationships, it can affect a person's ability to go to work and carry out other roles in life such as doing groceries or parenting-how do you do that if you can't communicate?
"It impacts your sense of self and self-esteem."
Ms Rademaker said the study with La Trobe was a great opportunity to try and boost confidence and social connections.
Grampians Health will form the second phase of the La Trobe study. The first was run through the university's allied health network.
La Trobe's lead researcher on the study Lucette Lanyon said this needed to be upscaled to a health service organisation that already had outpatient services and an on-site team, particularly to measure cost and personnel requirements to test feasibility of a working model.
The study is being delivered under a Stroke Foundation research grant.
Dr Lanyon said the participants would be people from varying stages of their aphasia journey and what activities they would do would be driven by the interests of the whole group.
"What we generally find is most funding is invested in rehabilitation and recovery - a focus on acute stages. Once people move back into the community, a lot of services dry up," Dr Lanyon said.
"...Just because inpatient rehab is finished they have got to try and find a way to live long term with a disability. We're trying to look at different models for long-term support."
Anyone living with aphasia interest in taking part can email Dr Lanyon on l.lanyon@latrobe.edu.au or phone 9479 2571.
