Head of the Lake preview: Phoenix P-12 Community College

Head of the Lake provides Phoenix P-12 Community College with the opportunity to see how far its crews have progressed, with the program focused on rebuilding through junior numbers.
Phoenix Rowing Coordinator Perri Fenton said along with COVID-19, the program was forced to fill the void of a plethora of senior rowers graduating in 2022, shifting the school's focus into development this season.
"It has been about getting that confidence through our juniors and really working with them," Fenton said.
"Our girls are very resilient and always itching to get out on the water.
"It has been amazing seeing how passionate the girls are about the program this season and it will be good to get that spit crew growing on Sunday.
"Hopefully from that we can get a few more people into the program."
"This rowing season has been such an amazing opportunity. I have loved this season and can't wait for Head of the Lake."
"This rowing season has been great and so fun. It has been an amazing opportunity and experience and I cannot wait for Head of the Lake."
"I have really enjoyed this season of rowing, I love the early mornings and creating a great bond with my team mates. Bring on Head of the Lake."
"I love the team bond we have made and the hard work we have all put to get here. I'm excited to put everything we have learnt and achieved together this weekend at Head of the Lake and give it our best shot and have some fun."
"This rowing season has been great, it is a bit controversial but I love the early morning trainings. I am excited for Head of the Lake and I think it will be a great opportunity to try our hardest and enjoy ourselves."
