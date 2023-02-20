The Courier

Serial pedophile priest charged with indecent assault

By Melissa Meehan
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:56pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerald Francis Ridsdale faces a new charge of indecently assaulting a boy during the late 1980s. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

One of the Ballarat Diocese and Australia's most notorious paedophile priests, Gerald Francis Ridsdale has been charged with indecently assaulting a boy during the late 1980s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.