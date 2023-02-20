Diversity and a hint of 'being green' mark a thoughtful collaboration

In a well-thought out and prepared program last Saturday evening in the Ballarat Trades Hall, vocalist Nadia Piave and harpist Jacinta Dennett delivered a fine performance of a diverse group of songs, based on the theme of green.
With the stage covered in plants the theme was visual and aural.
Folk song style predominated with some unexpected twists along the way.
Piave's voice was perfectly suited to the program, bringing clarity to the text and genuine emotion to the many varied moods.
While the harp delivered the expected sweetness of accompaniment, it was its dark colouring in Edward Johnson's "Eliza is the Fairest Queen" or the slightly exotic harmonies in Joni Mitchell's "Little Green" that fascinated this listener.
The vocal arrangement of Vaughan Williams's "Fantasia on Greensleeves" was successful, with several verses of Lovely Joan added to the original instrumental version.
The seamless blending of "She Moved Thro' the Fair" and Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights" demonstrated the imagination that went into the programming.
The latter part of the concert featured more eclectic and contemporary arrangements, including the beautiful "Blue in Green" of Miles Davis and his long-time pianist Bill Evans.
The simplicity of Joe Raposo's quirky song "Being Green", usually associated with Kermit the Frog, displayed a significant depth of emotion, while the Italian song "Alle prese con una verde milonga" of Paolo Conte was one of the high points, with Piave totally at ease with the language and the sentiment.
The ensemble playing remained precise throughout this most satisfying concert.
