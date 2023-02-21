Ballarat Miners Women's guard Jade Melbourne has officially joined the Seattle Storm in the WNBA, meaning the 20-year-old will not return for the 2023 NBL1 South season.
Melbourne, who was drafted by the Storm in the third-round of the 2022 WNBA Draft, elected to miss the 2022 season and fine-tune her skills in Australia with the Miners and the Canberra Capitals of the WNBL.
The former Miner said she was "honoured" to be drafted by Seattle.
"To be selected by such an awesome franchise with a very successful history was a dream come true," Melbourne said.
"I'm thrilled to officially join the team and can't wait to get over there, meet everyone and get the opportunity to represent the Storm."
Melbourne has played 17 games with Canberra in the 2022-23 WNBL season, averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
She recorded the third triple-double in the past 10 years of the WNBL against Adelaide on Saturday, finishing with 19 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.
With the WNBA season starting in May, Melbourne will remain on the Capitals roster as the up-and-coming star looks to juggle WNBL duties in Seattle's off-season.
"I will definitely be in the WNBL next season and it is most likely going to be with the Caps," Melbourne told The Canberra Times.
"I've met really great people in Canberra, so I'm looking at playing here next year."
While it is possible for Melbourne to play both WNBA and WNBL, scheduling prevents the Ballarat fan favourite from featuring at Selkirk Stadium for the 2023 NBL1 South season.
She will instead line up for the Storm in the 2023 WNBA season under head coach Noelle Quinn.
"Jade is an exciting young talent with unlimited potential," Quinn said.
"She is an excellent passer and shot creator with defensive tenacity. We are thrilled about her future and can't wait to see her in Seattle."
Melbourne averaged over 20 points, eight rebounds and just under five assists across 19 games for the Miners in 2022.
Seattle's 2023 WNBA season tips off against Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20.
