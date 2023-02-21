The Courier
Sports Affairs

Ballarat Miners young gun Jade Melbourne announces plans ahead of NBL1 South season

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
February 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Melbourne celebrates the Miners win against Eltham. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat Miners Women's guard Jade Melbourne has officially joined the Seattle Storm in the WNBA, meaning the 20-year-old will not return for the 2023 NBL1 South season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.