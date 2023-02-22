The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Ballan post office decorated ahead of superhero-themed Autumn Festival

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
February 23 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Ballan's newest superheroes: The Extinguisher, Wildlife Warrior, Earth Healer and the Negotiator. They were created fro the fertile imagination of Lou Callow. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

The Ballan Post Office has been converted into a superhero Hall of Justice, as the Autumn Festival gets closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.