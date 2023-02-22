The Ballan Post Office has been converted into a superhero Hall of Justice, as the Autumn Festival gets closer.
But forget Superman and Wonder Woman.
Artist Lou Callow has created a monumental display of super-heroism we can all relate to - using mannequins, masks, recycled material and even fluffy toys.
"The Extinguisher (character) helps to control fires, the Earth Healer helps to heal and protect Mother Earth, the Negotiator works for peace and the Wildlife Warrior is on a mission to save endangered animals," the Ballan woman said.
"Superheroes is a fun theme for this year's Ballan Autumn Festival, but it is also a fascinating theme to explore at a deeper level, especially with young people.
"It provides opportunities to think about and discuss the duality of right and wrong, good and evil - which comes in many guises, especially in today's world.
"My superheroes are statements about the challenges we are all part of and need to be aware of - as well as the healing of the planet for future generations."
The 2023 festival gets going Sunday March 19 and will include the traditional grand parade, market stalls, woodchop, entertainment, pet show - plus competitions for the best costumes and cake decorating.
Ms Callow said the clever display dummies used in her installation were on their third "incarnation".
"I decorated them as full mannequins for a fluorescent installation in the Myer windows for Ballarat White Night 2018," she said.
"Then in 2021 they were cut off at the waist, put onto pedestals and transformed into bird's heads as part of 'Birds in Ballan' event.
"For this latest incarnation they have been cut to fit around the post office columns and made into superheroes."
Ms Callow was also the creative force behind the iconic Inglis Street house now known as Steptoes Op Shop. Some of her work is also visible in the nearby St Brigid's schoolyard.
The Ballan Autumn festival began under a different name in 1980 - and the superheroes theme had been planned for the 2020 festival, which was cancelled with 24 hours to spare.
A 'Spring' themed festival went ahead in November 2022 - the first since 2019.
Meanwhile the festival committee is keen to hear from people who can volunteer for two-hour timeslots on March 19 - and for extra committee members to ensure the festival continues in 2024. Email: hello@ballan.org.au
