Ballarat will be a venue for the Victoria Police and Emergency Services Games.
Victoria Park has been chosen as the site for cycling - one of 45 sporting disciplines which will make up the eight-day event across Victoria.
Criteriums will be contested on Saturday, April 1, with riders ranging from 18 years to 70 and over.
Men under-60 will ride over 66km, men and women over 60 tackle 44km.
The event, which features 24 police and emergency service agencies, has grown from what first held as the Victoria Police Games in 1983.
