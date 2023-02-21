The Courier

Victoria Police and Emergency Services Games cycling in Ballarat in April

Updated February 21 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Criterium racing in Victoria Park.

Ballarat will be a venue for the Victoria Police and Emergency Services Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.